Weekly unemployment benefit claims in N.C. remain on upward trend

"This reminds us that the economic crisis has not gone away, far from it, at a time when multiple crises have been vying for our attention. It hasn’t helped that administration of COVID-19 vaccines has been slow to gather momentum since the pandemic is at the epicenter of the economy’s ills."

State UI update

DES reported Thursday there were 7.161 claims filed Tuesday. The seven-day range is 3,063 on Saturday to 10.458 on Monday.

The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 — the day after the federal PEUC and PUA programs expired. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."

Altogether, there have been 3.19 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic including 1.41 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.

About 32% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.