Weekly unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in N.C

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said the total number of claims nationwide reaching 20.43 million represented "the biggest one-week increase in total claims since May."

Meanwhile, continuing claims in regular state programs fell by 145,000 in the week ending Feb. 6 to 4.54 million. It is the lowest level of continuing claims since March.

"Continuing claims have been falling due to both some of the unemployed finding new jobs, but also from claimants using up their eligibility and moving to pandemic-related programs," Faucher said.

As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments are at $1.84 billion, with only about $130 million being paid out since Oct. 1.

Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 the fund contains $2.59 billion. He supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

