Weekly unemployment benefit claims remain on decline in N.C

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on a downward trend last week following a short wave of increases in mid-January, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 10,474 claims for the week that ended Feb. 6, down from a revised 13,352 the previous week.
North Carolina ranked 23rd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, down three spots from the previous week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.
As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.79 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 793,000 initial claims filed last week, down 2.3% from a revised 812,000 the previous week.
There were 20.43 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Jan. 23, up from 17.84 million as of Jan. 16. About 6.94 million workers drew state benefits and 13.49 million received federal benefits.
"There’s no real relief from unrelenting jobless claims when one looks at the broader picture," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.
"The headline numbers, capturing new claims in the traditional programs administered by states, is still running around the 800,000 range. That’s a level similar to last October."
Hamrick said that "the clock is again ticking for millions of Americans on the edge of a fiscal cliff, facing the threat of a mid-March cut-off of increased and extended unemployment benefits."
"This is why the Biden administration and supporters in Congress are pressing for further, broader economic relief or stimulus."
When the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $440 million in benefits to North Carolinians. The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said the total number of claims nationwide reaching 20.43 million represented "the biggest one-week increase in total claims since May."
Meanwhile, continuing claims in regular state programs fell by 145,000 in the week ending Feb. 6 to 4.54 million. It is the lowest level of continuing claims since March.
"Continuing claims have been falling due to both some of the unemployed finding new jobs, but also from claimants using up their eligibility and moving to pandemic-related programs," Faucher said.
As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments are at $1.84 billion, with only about $130 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 the fund contains $2.59 billion. He supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
