Weekly unemployment benefit claims rise in NC for first time in six weeks

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina rose by 7.3% last week to 2,849, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 2,655 for the week that ended Sept. 10, making it the first increase in six reports. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one spot from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,968 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Sept. 10, down from a revised 15,751 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent months, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.