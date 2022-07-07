Weekly unemployment benefit claims rise slightly in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina increased by 2.1% last week to 2,960, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,898 for the week that ended June 25. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down two spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,686 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of June 25, up from a revised 14,350 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent month, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.