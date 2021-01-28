Weekly unemployment benefit claims still trending down in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on a downward trend last week following a short wave of increases, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 11,508 claims for the week that ended Jan. 23, down from a revised 14,177 the previous week.
North Carolina was ranked 21st for unemployment-claim filings in the nation, up two spots from the previous week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.9 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
The national UI claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 873,966 initial claims filed last week, down 10.4% from a revised 975,464 the previous week.
There were 18.28 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Jan. 9, down from just under 16 million as of Jan. 2. The breakdown is 7.08 million workers drawing state benefits and 11.2 million federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com, said the "reported drop in new unemployment claims is welcome news."
"The economy is facing a number of risks in the next few weeks and months, between the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and uncertainty surrounding another round of economic relief legislation.
"Individuals who are currently unemployed may face prolonged joblessness, while those who are just hanging onto their positions may yet be jobless before the pandemic eases more substantially and the economy begins to heal," Hamrick said.
State UI benefits
Daily initial state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina remained on the decline Wednesday, the state Division of Employment Security reported Thursday.
There were 5,931 claims, down from 7,387 on Tuesday. The seven-week range is 4,172 to 9,945.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."
Altogether, there have been 3.27 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic, including 1.42 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 32.3% of the 4.4 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.
The $300 per week Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments were made retroactive to Dec. 27.
They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden. Biden included in his COVID-19 relief plan, unveiled Jan. 14, increasing the weekly benefit amount from $300 to $400.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption, FPUC has paid about $270 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
North Carolina is at $9.62 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $1.46 billion since Oct. 1.
New unemployment benefit claims in North Carolina can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. Before Jan. 3, 12 was the maximum number of regular state UI benefit weeks.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.83 billion, with only about $120 million being paid out since Oct. 1. Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
