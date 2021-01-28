Weekly unemployment benefit claims still trending down in N.C.

There were 18.28 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Jan. 9, down from just under 16 million as of Jan. 2. The breakdown is 7.08 million workers drawing state benefits and 11.2 million federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com, said the "reported drop in new unemployment claims is welcome news."

"The economy is facing a number of risks in the next few weeks and months, between the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and uncertainty surrounding another round of economic relief legislation.

"Individuals who are currently unemployed may face prolonged joblessness, while those who are just hanging onto their positions may yet be jobless before the pandemic eases more substantially and the economy begins to heal," Hamrick said.

State UI benefits

Daily initial state and federal unemployment claims in North Carolina remained on the decline Wednesday, the state Division of Employment Security reported Thursday.

There were 5,931 claims, down from 7,387 on Tuesday. The seven-week range is 4,172 to 9,945.