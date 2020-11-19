Weekly unemployment benefit filings remain on downward trend in N.C.

The extra benefit is scheduled to be paid through the week that ends Dec. 26.

The federal PECU (pandemic emergency unemployment compensation) and PUA (pandemic unemployment assistance) programs also are scheduled to expire Dec. 26 unless extended by Congress during the upcoming lame-duck session.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the PEUC program had paid $671.4 million in benefits to North Carolinians since April, while the PUA program has paid $652.3 million.

The Century Foundation estimates that 12 million Americans will be affected if the two programs expire, including 95,535 in North Carolina.

"When it comes to relief, nothing is more important than providing a bridge to better times for those displaced from work by COVID-19," Stetter said.

"Failing to do so will unleash untold hardship and ultimately slow the economic recovery. We can do better."

The extended state benefits program has paid out $150 million overall. Those payments were reduced on Oct. 10, going from up to 9½ weeks to up to six weeks.

Those benefits are available to certain UI claimants who have exhausted up to 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits and up to 13 weeks of federal PECU payments.