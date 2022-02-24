Weekly unemployment benefits remain on decline in NC

North Carolina maintained last week its recent pattern of declining new state unemployment claims, this time to 2,680, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
Claims were down from a revised 3,019 for the week that ended Feb. 12.
The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 14,447 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Feb. 5, down from a revised 15,332 the previous week.
The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
However, a bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 232,000, down 17,000 from the week that ended Feb. 12.
As of Feb. 5, only New Jersey and New Mexico are receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.
That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst with Bankrate.com, said that “there’s a bit of fog associated with the latest seasonally adjusted new jobless claims.”
Hamrick said that inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical concerns “still have some plot twists yet to be resolved, underscoring the high level of economic uncertainty currently prevailing.”
"While turmoil in financial markets is grabbing attention, the trend in jobless claims is remarkably stable. Seasonally adjusted new claims dropped by 17,000 to 232,000, marking the fourth such drop in the past five weeks.
"The decline takes them back to where they stood in the first week of January."
336-727-7376