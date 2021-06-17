Weekly unemployment benefits remain on downward track in N.C.

Weekly initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina reached another low for the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 4,338 claims for the week that ended June 12, compared with a revised 5,150 the previous week.
The state was 28th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down three spots from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.59 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 159,842 PEUC recipients as of May 29, as well as 1,327 PUA participants as of June 5 and 78,170 continuing claims as of May 29.
At $6.7 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 55% of the $12.22 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26. The program temporarily expired in December.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.82 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Return to work push
All 26 states with Republican governors and legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the PEUC and PUA programs or are considering it.
Those benefits ended Saturday in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri. According to think tank The Century Foundation, those four states have turned down a combined $1.8 billion in remaining federal UI benefits.
A similar push is being made on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper by North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as several Republican legislative leaders.
The N.C. House approved June 3 by a 71-36 vote Senate Bill 116, which would compel the Cooper administration to withdraw from the programs before Sept. 6.
On Monday, the Senate voted 47-0 to reject the House’s gut-and-replacement legislation. It is unclear whether there will be a concurrence committee formed in an attempt to reach a compromise on the legislation.
Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate.
With 71 yes votes, which includes seven Democrats, it was one vote short of being able to override a Cooper veto.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook rebounded from the lowest level of the pandemic to increase by 37,000 to 412,000 for the week that ended June 12.
There were 14.83 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of May 29. About 3.55 million workers drew state benefits and 11.28 million received federal benefits.
"What the claims information doesn’t tell us is how much faster the job market will heal, or where so-called full employment will ultimately be," said Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com.
"The current strains in the economy are well advertised, including shortages of labor and supplies and higher prices.
Hamrick said that "the path ahead is uncertain with many questions yet to be answered."
"We don’t know how successful businesses will be in finding the workers they want, or how many they will ultimately hire.
"We don’t know how many individuals will opt to return to the workforce or their old jobs, or will be willing to accept the wages they’re offered."
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said that "despite the increase in initial claims, the weekly data continue to indicate an improving labor market."
"Claims are declining both because layoffs have slowed, and because unemployed workers are quickly finding new jobs, with many employers looking to hire as demand strengthens."
