Weekly unemployment benefits remain on downward track in N.C.

Political analysts say Cooper is likely to veto the bill if it clears the Senate.

With 71 yes votes, which includes seven Democrats, it was one vote short of being able to override a Cooper veto.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook rebounded from the lowest level of the pandemic to increase by 37,000 to 412,000 for the week that ended June 12.

There were 14.83 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of May 29. About 3.55 million workers drew state benefits and 11.28 million received federal benefits.

"What the claims information doesn’t tell us is how much faster the job market will heal, or where so-called full employment will ultimately be," said Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com.

"The current strains in the economy are well advertised, including shortages of labor and supplies and higher prices.

Hamrick said that "the path ahead is uncertain with many questions yet to be answered."

"We don’t know how successful businesses will be in finding the workers they want, or how many they will ultimately hire.