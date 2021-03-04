Weekly unemployment benefits remain on downward trend in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina continued to trend lower last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The state had 7,233 claims for the week that ended Feb. 20, down from a revised 8,474 the previous week.

North Carolina ranked 26th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, up one spot from the previous week.

The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.

The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.

Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.

The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.

As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.