Weekly unemployment benefits remain on downward trend in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina continued to trend lower last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 7,233 claims for the week that ended Feb. 20, down from a revised 8,474 the previous week.
North Carolina ranked 26th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, up one spot from the previous week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.
As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.95 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 193,528 PEUC recipients as of Feb. 13, as well as 3,811 PUA participants.
National outlook
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 745,000 initial claims filed last week, up 1.2% from a revised 736,000 the previous week.
There were 18.03 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Feb. 13. About 6.23 million workers drew state benefits and 11.83 million received federal benefits.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "progress in the labor market has been glacial in recent months."
"After an initial surge in hiring in the late spring and summer as businesses that had closed temporarily reopened, job growth has been much weaker since then."
Faucher cited as example that from November through January, employment growth in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report has averaged just 29,000 per month.
"At that pace, it would take decades for employment to return to its pre-recession peak," Faucher said.
"PNC’s spring 2021 small business outlook survey found the weakest hiring intentions in the survey’s 18-year history."
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "as COVID-19 vaccinations gather speed, there is a sense that the economy’s flowers are about to bloom."
"But after nearly a year of historically elevated jobless claims, we may have to wait a bit longer before we see that.
"Employers will need to walk a tightrope in the months ahead between preparing for and reacting to a pick-up in demand."
