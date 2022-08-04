Weekly unemployment claims climb 14% in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina climbed by 13.6% last week to 3,423, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 3,011 for the week that ended July 23. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up six spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 15,621 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of July 23, down from a revised 16,774 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in recent month, primarily because employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.