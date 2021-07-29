Weekly unemployment claims continue downward trend in N.C.

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims dropped again last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 4,640 claims for the week that ended July 24, compared with a revised 5,169 the previous week.
The initial UI claims for the week that ended July 10 was the first week-over-week increase since early April.
The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up four spots from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.79 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 126,921 PEUC recipients as of July 10, as well as 1,315 PUA participants as of July 17 and 57,273 continuing claims as of July 10.
North Carolina is at $12.75 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.99 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.76 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at just more than $7 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.07 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
National unemployment insurance claims fell by 24,000 to 400,000 for the week that ended July 24.
The total of 368,000 for the week that ended July 10 was the low for the pandemic.
There were 13.16 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of July 10. About 3.68 million workers drew state benefits and 9.48 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that while the 13.16 million Americans receiving UI benefits "remains historically elevated, we know the clock is ticking on the September expiration of the pandemic programs."
"As Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell alluded in his news conference yesterday, no one should yet declare mission accomplished on healing the economy.
"The story of the COVID-19 pandemic, including variants, is far from being finalized," Hamrick said.
Abbey Omodunbi, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "the labor supply issues will fade as vaccination rates increase and the pandemic fades."
"Additionally, the reopening of schools in the fall will have a positive impact on the labor market, allowing many parents to return to the labor force."
Expiring federal benefits
The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
On June 23, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. The effective date of the legislation would be 30 days after becoming law.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill as expected on July 2, citing the pending expiration date of the programs and the state having what he called “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
The bill was placed July 6 in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, where it has not been addressed since.
