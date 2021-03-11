Weekly unemployment claims continue to decline in N.C., but rose nationwide

As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.99 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 198,159 PEUC recipients as of Feb. 27, as well as 3,495 PUA participants.

National outlook

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 712,000 initial claims filed last week, up 5.6% from a revised 754,000 the previous week.

There were 20.12 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Feb. 20. About 6.29 million workers drew state benefits and 13.83 million received federal benefits.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "unemployment remains a huge problem for the U.S. economy one year into the pandemic."

"Around 20 million people are receiving some form of unemployment insurance, and that number has not improved since November. Layoffs also remain extremely elevated ... job growth has weakened dramatically since the fall ... to an average of just 125,000 over the last four months."

Faucher projects that job growth "will accelerate in the months ahead" to about 600,000 per month by the summer.