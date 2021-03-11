Weekly unemployment claims continue to decline in N.C., but rose nationwide

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina continued to trend lower last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 7,325 claims for the week that ended March 6, down from a revised 7,971 the previous week.
North Carolina ranked 22nd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, up four spots from the previous week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
Payments resumed Jan. 6 for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least Saturday.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs. The U.S. House approved U.S. Senate changes Wednesday. President Joe Biden signed the bill Thursday.
As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.99 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 198,159 PEUC recipients as of Feb. 27, as well as 3,495 PUA participants.
National outlook
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 712,000 initial claims filed last week, up 5.6% from a revised 754,000 the previous week.
There were 20.12 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Feb. 20. About 6.29 million workers drew state benefits and 13.83 million received federal benefits.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "unemployment remains a huge problem for the U.S. economy one year into the pandemic."
"Around 20 million people are receiving some form of unemployment insurance, and that number has not improved since November. Layoffs also remain extremely elevated ... job growth has weakened dramatically since the fall ... to an average of just 125,000 over the last four months."
Faucher projects that job growth "will accelerate in the months ahead" to about 600,000 per month by the summer.
"The $1.9 trillion stimulus package that just passed Congress, along with previously enacted stimulus, accelerating vaccine distribution, better weather, very low interest rates, and falling coronavirus cases, will lead to a surge in economic activity through the rest of 2021, Faucher said.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, said Thursday that he urges "individuals receiving federal stimulus payments to strive to divert some of the funds toward savings, if they can."
"No doubt, there’s a great enthusiasm to enjoy activities previously off limits over the past year.
"Still, even after being vaccinated, about 1-in-4 Americans surveyed told us they’d be uncomfortable returning to local businesses.”
