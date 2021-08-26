Weekly unemployment claims down slightly in North Carolina

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims dropped slightly last week as two key federal programs are scheduled to expire Sept. 4.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that North Carolina had 4,971 claims for the week that ended Aug. 21, compared with a revised 5,045 the previous week.
The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down three spots from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program has provided at $1.7 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.21 billion.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 124,844 PEUC recipients as of Aug. 7, as well as 1,722 PUA participants as of Aug. 14 and 51,308 continuing claims as of Aug. 7.
North Carolina has received $13.11 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.02 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.09 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.21 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.33 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
National unemployment insurance claims rose by 4,000 to 353,000 for the week that ended Aug. 21.
The 349,000 UI claims for the week that ended Aug. 14 was the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 12.01 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Aug. 7. About 3.21 million workers drew state benefits and 8.8 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic "has demonstrated that few things move in a straight line. The latest snapshot of jobless claims is consistent with that.
“To the extent that COVID has been a major influence on the economy going back to early next year, the final chapter on this difficult story has yet to be written.”
Expiring federal benefits
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in the two programs since June.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. No veto override vote has been attempted.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
“The upcoming expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance compensation programs also is apt to weigh on labor force participation,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
Quinterno expressed concern that when the two federal programs expire, “people, especially the long-term unemployed, tend to drift out of the labor force entirely.”
“We’re seeing evidence of that in states that let the programs lapse early,” Quinterno said. “In those states, unemployment is decreasing, yet employment isn’t.”
