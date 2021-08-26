Weekly unemployment claims down slightly in North Carolina

“To the extent that COVID has been a major influence on the economy going back to early next year, the final chapter on this difficult story has yet to be written.”

Expiring federal benefits

A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in the two programs since June.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. No veto override vote has been attempted.

The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.

“The upcoming expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance compensation programs also is apt to weigh on labor force participation,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

Quinterno expressed concern that when the two federal programs expire, “people, especially the long-term unemployed, tend to drift out of the labor force entirely.”

“We’re seeing evidence of that in states that let the programs lapse early,” Quinterno said. “In those states, unemployment is decreasing, yet employment isn’t.”

