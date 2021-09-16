Weekly unemployment claims drop 20% in N.C. following expiration of federal programs

U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 124,002 PEUC recipients as of Aug. 28, as well as 93 initial PUA claims as of Sept. 4 and 49,518 continuing PUA claims as of Aug. 28. The number of initial PUA claims is down from 1,603 on Aug. 28.

As of Sept. 7, North Carolina had received $13.27 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.03 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.24 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments has been the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.31 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

Also as of Sept. 7, there have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina, with DES determining that just more than 1 million claimants have been eligible for state or federal UI benefits.

Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there had been 3.83 million state and federal claims filed as of Friday.

Nationally

National UI claims went up by 20,000 to 332,000 for the week that ended Sept. 11.

The 312,000 claims for the previous week represented the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.