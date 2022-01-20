Weekly unemployment claims edge up in NC

North Carolina had a slight increase in weekly unemployment insurance claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The department reported there were 3,972 claims, compared with 3,917 for the week that ended Jan. 8.
The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
U.S. Labor listed 15,001 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Jan. 8, down from a revised 16,589 the previous week.
The state was 23rd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up three spots from last week.
A surge in N.C. claims is likely related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.
The company had since announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it plans to begin permanently letting go of employees beginning Feb. 1.
Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
National outlook
The national filing of initial UI claims was at 286,000, up 55,000 from the week that ended Jan. 8.
"This is clearly a setback for seasonally adjusted new claims, rising to a level last seen in October," said Mark Hamrick, senior economist with Bankrate.com.
"Omicron (COVID-19 variant) deserves suspicion for some new job loss, with pressures being seen both on the labor demand and supply sides.
"Because of the pandemic, some workers have been sidelined and no doubt some businesses have been negatively impacted by this latest wave of the pandemic."
McBride said the overall job market "has continued to strengthen in recent months."
"We hold out hope that after this wave of the pandemic, the economic recovery will gather some speed."
Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of global outplacement and business for Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., said that "employers are rightly concerned about an exodus of talent, as workers flee to other opportunities or leave positions that do not meet their needs.
"While many are concerned vaccine mandates create yet another hurdle to attracting and retaining workers, others see it as a selling point.
"Job seekers — who have the upper hand in a tight labor market with record numbers of job openings — will use companies' vaccine policies to make decisions on which jobs to take," Challenger said.
