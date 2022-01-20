Weekly unemployment claims edge up in NC

“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”

National outlook

The national filing of initial UI claims was at 286,000, up 55,000 from the week that ended Jan. 8.

"This is clearly a setback for seasonally adjusted new claims, rising to a level last seen in October," said Mark Hamrick, senior economist with Bankrate.com.

"Omicron (COVID-19 variant) deserves suspicion for some new job loss, with pressures being seen both on the labor demand and supply sides.

"Because of the pandemic, some workers have been sidelined and no doubt some businesses have been negatively impacted by this latest wave of the pandemic."