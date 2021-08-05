Weekly unemployment claims in N.C. reverse trend with modest uptick

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims climbed last week for only the second time since early April, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 5,118 claims for the week that ended July 31, compared with a revised 4,876 the previous week.
The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two spots from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC and PUA programs had paid a combined $2.82 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 125,847 PEUC recipients as of July 10, as well as 1,551 PUA participants as of July 24 and 55,751 continuing claims as of July 17.
North Carolina is at $12.84 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at just more than $2 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.83 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.06 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.18 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
National unemployment insurance claims fell by 14,000 to 385,000 for the week that ended July 31.
The total of 368,000 for the week that ended July 10 was the low for the pandemic.
There were 12.97 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of July 17. About 3.57 million workers drew state benefits and 9.4 million received federal benefits.
Abbey Omodunbi, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that labor market conditions continue to improve nationally.
"Employment will fall to around 5% by the end of this year and near 4% by the end of next year," Omodunbi said.
"Risks to the labor market outlook are weighted to the downside. The continued spread of the delta variant could lead to additional government restrictions on economic activity."
Expiring federal benefits
The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in two programs.
On June 23, the General Assembly approved a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. The effective date of the legislation would be 30 days after becoming law.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines to approve the compromise. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill as expected on July 2, citing the pending expiration date of the programs and the state having what he called “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
The bill was placed July 6 in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, where it has not been addressed since.
