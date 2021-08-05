Weekly unemployment claims in N.C. reverse trend with modest uptick

Of that amount, regular state benefits are at just more than $2 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.83 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.06 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.18 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

National unemployment insurance claims fell by 14,000 to 385,000 for the week that ended July 31.

The total of 368,000 for the week that ended July 10 was the low for the pandemic.

There were 12.97 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of July 17. About 3.57 million workers drew state benefits and 9.4 million received federal benefits.

Abbey Omodunbi, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that labor market conditions continue to improve nationally.