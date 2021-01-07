Weekly unemployment claims jumped 44% last week in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina jumped 44% last week following the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 12,554 claims for the week that ended Jan. 2, up from a revised 8,718 the previous week.
Payments resumed Wednesday for at least 11 weeks for North Carolinians with eligibility remaining for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs.
Congress allowed both programs to expire on Dec. 26. The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored the benefits through at least March 13.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, those programs have paid a combined $1.54 billion in benefits to North Carolinians, or about 17% of the overall state and federal UI benefits. DES said about 47,000 North Carolinians were affected by the temporary expiration of the programs.
"One can take only a modest amount of solace from the fact that a fresh round of unemployment assistance was approved, meaning that those most in need weren’t pushed over a cliff after Christmas," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.
"It is likely that further assistance including larger stimulus payments will be on the way under the new Congress and presidential administration."
North Carolina was ranked 23rd for unemployment claim filings in the nation for the second consecutive week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
Nationwide, 787,000 initial claims were filed last week, down from a revised 790,000 the previous week.
There were 19.18 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Dec. 19, down from 19.62 million as of Dec. 12. The breakdown is 6.28 million workers drawing state benefits and 12.9 million federal benefits.
Gus Faucher, chief economist for PNC Financial Services Group, said that "given that coronavirus caseloads remain extremely high and are set to increase in the near term due to holiday travel and parties, the labor market will remain soft over the next few months."
"But job growth should pick up in the spring as vaccine distribution continues, better weather allows for more outdoor activities, and states gradually loosen restrictions. Job growth will be very strong in the second half of 2021."
UI benefits update
The resumption of federal unemployment benefit payments also included the temporary restart of the primary funding program that Congress allowed to expire in July.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said Wednesday that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments are retroactive to Dec. 27. They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Even though the FPUC program has been expired for nearly six months, it still represents 53.3% of all state and federal UI benefit payments in N.C. as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
DES said it is waiting for U.S. Labor guidance on how to implement the new Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program. That program would provide an additional $100 per week "to eligible claimants who are receiving state UI benefits and meet self-employment income requirements."
DES reported N.C. is just under 1.4 million initial state and federal UI claims for the pandemic.
There were 7,951 claims filed Wednesday, following up on 9,998 on Tuesday, 13,802 filed Monday and 15,870 filed Sunday.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 — the day after the PEUC and PUA programs expired. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."
Altogether, there have been 3.14 million state and federal UI claims during the pandemic. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 32% of the 4.37 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-November have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
North Carolina is at $9.16 billion for state and federal UI benefit payments to unemployed and furloughed individuals. About 80% of the payments since late March have come from federal funds.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal UI benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $990 million since Oct. 1.
DES began reporting Oct. 23 the statewide totals from the temporary $50 increase in regular state UI payments, raising the maximum weekly benefit from $350 to $400. That program, which paid out $134.9 million, was allowed to expire by the legislature on Dec. 26.
Beginning Jan. 3, North Carolinians can draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits over a 12-month period. Before Jan. 3, 12 was the maximum number of regular state UI benefit weeks.
Regular state UI payments are at $1.81 billion, with only about $100 million being paid out since Oct. 1. Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians exhausted their 12 weeks of regular state UI benefits well before Oct. 1.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
The current federal extended benefits program has paid out $203.9 million overall.
The federal payments include $591.4 million from a projected $716.6 million from six weeks' worth of federal Lost Wages Assistance funding. There have been just $20.9 million in payments since Oct. 1.
