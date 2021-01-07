Weekly unemployment claims jumped 44% last week in N.C.

The N.C. Division of Employment Security said Wednesday that the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments are retroactive to Dec. 27. They are currently set to expire March 13 unless extended by Congress and President Joe Biden.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Even though the FPUC program has been expired for nearly six months, it still represents 53.3% of all state and federal UI benefit payments in N.C. as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

DES said it is waiting for U.S. Labor guidance on how to implement the new Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program. That program would provide an additional $100 per week "to eligible claimants who are receiving state UI benefits and meet self-employment income requirements."

DES reported N.C. is just under 1.4 million initial state and federal UI claims for the pandemic.

There were 7,951 claims filed Wednesday, following up on 9,998 on Tuesday, 13,802 filed Monday and 15,870 filed Sunday.