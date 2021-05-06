Weekly unemployment claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.41 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the third consecutive week at 498,000 for the week that ended May 1, down 15.6% from a revised 590,000 the previous week.

There were 16.16 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of April 17. About 4.32 million workers drew state benefits and 11.84 million received federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said that "a bigger-than-expected decline in new jobless claims is a most pleasant surprise."

"Still, more than 16 million Americans continued to receive some form of jobless assistance as of the latest count. That’s not normal, not by far.”