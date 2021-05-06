Weekly unemployment claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims remained on a downward weekly trend in North Carolina last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 6,668 claims for the week that ended May 1, compared with a revised 10,109 the previous week.
The state ranked 26th in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, down four spots from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.36 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 167,808 PEUC recipients as of April 17, as well as 2,239 PUA participants as of April 24 and 84,448 continuing claims as of April 17.
At $6.29 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.5% of the $11.41 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.41 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic for the third consecutive week at 498,000 for the week that ended May 1, down 15.6% from a revised 590,000 the previous week.
There were 16.16 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of April 17. About 4.32 million workers drew state benefits and 11.84 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, senior economist analyst with Bankrate.com, said that "a bigger-than-expected decline in new jobless claims is a most pleasant surprise."
"Still, more than 16 million Americans continued to receive some form of jobless assistance as of the latest count. That’s not normal, not by far.”
Hamrick said that "the healing of the job market, including reduction of unemployed and those seeking and receiving jobless aid, is as important an economic thread as any being monitored amid the reopening story."
"Yes, there’s a great deal of uncertainty associated with all of this, but that must be viewed within the context of improvement overall.”
336-727-7376