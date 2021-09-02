Weekly unemployment claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims remained on a downward trend last week as two key federal programs are scheduled to expire shortly.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that North Carolina had 4,698 claims for the week that ended Aug. 28, compared with a revised 5,117 the previous week.
The state was 21st in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, unchanged from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program has provided $1.73 billion, and the PUA program $1.22 billion.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 122,628 PEUC recipients as of Aug. 14, as well as 1,726 PUA participants as of Aug. 21 and 50,768 continuing claims as of Aug. 14.
North Carolina has received $13.2 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.02 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.18 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.27 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.45 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in the two programs since June.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. No veto override vote has been attempted.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Nationally
National unemployment insurance claims declined by 14,000 to 340,000 for the week that ended Aug. 28.
It is the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 12.19 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Aug. 14. About 2.97 million workers drew state benefits and 9.22 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "there’s still a way to go to get back into the low- to mid-200,000 range where new claims stood before the pandemic exploded and took a massive toll on the U.S. economy."
Hamrick said that with millions of Americans set to lose extended federal pandemic unemployment benefits after Saturday, "high frequency economic data has suggested states which opted to exit these programs early did not see a hoped-for increase in employment amid a record number of reported job openings."
"How this plays out from here remains to be seen. At issue is whether, or how much, the surge in COVID cases has dampened hiring."
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "layoffs remain well above their pre-pandemic level, and many millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic remain unemployed."
"The biggest question mark is what happens to the labor market, and consumer spending, as pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs expire. These programs made benefits available for a longer period of time than usual; increased eligibility by providing benefits to the self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors; and increased the level of benefits."
Faucher said that the national expiration "could have broader effects."
"One thing it may do is spur more job-seeking activity, which should allow for continued strong job growth through the rest of this year and into 2022.
