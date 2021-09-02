Weekly unemployment claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

There were 12.19 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Aug. 14. About 2.97 million workers drew state benefits and 9.22 million received federal benefits.

Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "there’s still a way to go to get back into the low- to mid-200,000 range where new claims stood before the pandemic exploded and took a massive toll on the U.S. economy."

Hamrick said that with millions of Americans set to lose extended federal pandemic unemployment benefits after Saturday, "high frequency economic data has suggested states which opted to exit these programs early did not see a hoped-for increase in employment amid a record number of reported job openings."

"How this plays out from here remains to be seen. At issue is whether, or how much, the surge in COVID cases has dampened hiring."

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that "layoffs remain well above their pre-pandemic level, and many millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic remain unemployed."