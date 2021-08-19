Weekly unemployment claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims remained on a downward trend last week following a modest uptick in late July.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that North Carolina had 4,727 claims for the week that ended Aug. 14, compared with a revised 5,562 the previous week.
The state was 18th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program has provided $1.66 billion, and the PUA program $1.2 billion.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 125,624 PEUC recipients as of July 31, as well as 1,564 PUA participants as of Aug. 7 and 51,876 continuing claims as of July 31.
North Carolina is at $13.02 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $2.01 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.01 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.16 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
Nationally
National unemployment insurance claims fell by 29,000 to 348,000 for the week that ended Aug. 14.
It is the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 11.74 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of July 31. About 3.08 million workers drew state benefits and 8.66 million received federal benefits.
"The U.S. labor market still has a long way to go before it is back to normal," PNC Financial Group senior economist Gus Faucher cautioned Thursday. "Layoffs remain well above their pre-pandemic level, and many millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic remain unemployed.
"Demand for workers from expanding businesses is very strong; the biggest labor market question is whether there are enough people to fill those jobs.
"There are about 3 million fewer people in the U.S. either working or looking for work now, as compared to before the pandemic."
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "the situation with claims occurs despite the recent headwinds including the resurgence of COVID cases, the flare-up of inflation and receding fiscal stimulus."
"It remains to be seen whether these dent recent momentum in hiring, which has pulled the nation’s unemployment rate below 6%, admittedly with millions of individuals having exited the labor force during the pandemic."
Expiring federal benefits
The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 4 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in two programs.
At this point, it appears North Carolina will allow beneficiaries to receive the two benefits after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper cited when vetoing the bill the pending expiration date of the programs, along with the state having what he called “among the stingiest (state unemployment benefits) in the country.”
The bill was placed July 6 in the Senate Rules and Operations committee, where it has not been addressed since.
The NCWorks program offers assistance for the unemployed, such as job training scholarships.
The scholarships can help pay for short-term workforce training or a two-year degree that provides an entry point into a high-demand career field. The training may be provided by community colleges or by other types of eligible training providers.
For more information, go to www.NCWorks.gov, or call (855) NCWORKS.
