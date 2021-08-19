Weekly unemployment claims remain on downward trend in N.C.

Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that "the situation with claims occurs despite the recent headwinds including the resurgence of COVID cases, the flare-up of inflation and receding fiscal stimulus."

"It remains to be seen whether these dent recent momentum in hiring, which has pulled the nation’s unemployment rate below 6%, admittedly with millions of individuals having exited the labor force during the pandemic."

Expiring federal benefits

The two federal UI programs expire Sept. 4 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in two programs.

At this point, it appears North Carolina will allow beneficiaries to receive the two benefits after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs.

The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.