Weekly unemployment claims remain on slow decline in N.C.

As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.05 billion in benefits to North Carolinians. That’s nearly 25% of the $10.6 billion paid to state beneficiaries.

U.S. Labor listed North Carolina on Thursday with 198,463 PEUC recipients as of March 6, as well as 3,472 PUA participants.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 770,000 initial claims filed last week, up 6.2% from a revised 725,000 the previous week.

There were 18.22 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Feb. 27. About 5.8 million workers drew state benefits and 12.42 million received federal benefits.

Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that after nearly a year of pandemic-related UI data, "it is best to focus on the longer-term trend."

"Here, the news is not good — claims have been stuck between 700,000 and 850,000 since the fall. Layoffs remain extremely high, with no signs of returning to their early 2020 level."

Faucher said there is reason to believe that the labor market "is set for a dramatic improvement through the rest of 2021."