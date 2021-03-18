Weekly unemployment claims remain on slow decline in N.C.

Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina remained on a downward trend lower last week even as they climbed nationally, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The state had 7,419 claims for the week that ended March 13, down from a revised 8,155 the previous week.
North Carolina ranked 23rd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, down one spot from the previous week.
The state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The jump in claims in North Carolina and nationally during the first two weeks of January followed the temporary expiration of two key federal benefit programs on Dec. 26.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security said March 11 is awaiting formal guidance from U.S. Labor officials on updating the extended federal unemployment insurance benefits programs.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.05 billion in benefits to North Carolinians. That’s nearly 25% of the $10.6 billion paid to state beneficiaries.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina on Thursday with 198,463 PEUC recipients as of March 6, as well as 3,472 PUA participants.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook continued its up-and-down nature with 770,000 initial claims filed last week, up 6.2% from a revised 725,000 the previous week.
There were 18.22 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Feb. 27. About 5.8 million workers drew state benefits and 12.42 million received federal benefits.
Gus Faucher, chief economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Thursday that after nearly a year of pandemic-related UI data, "it is best to focus on the longer-term trend."
"Here, the news is not good — claims have been stuck between 700,000 and 850,000 since the fall. Layoffs remain extremely high, with no signs of returning to their early 2020 level."
Faucher said there is reason to believe that the labor market "is set for a dramatic improvement through the rest of 2021."
"Vaccine distribution is accelerating rapidly, coronavirus caseloads are much lower than they were in late 2020 and early 2021, states are allowing more economic activity, and the start of spring will allow for more outdoor activities.
"The huge stimulus bill that President Biden signed will put cash in consumers’ pockets to spend and provide aid to struggling businesses," Faucher said.
Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com, also expressed Thursday an expectation of a rebounding economy in the second half of 2021.
"We find ourselves armed with hope of not just an improving, but a likely booming economy," Hamrick said.
"Between economic stimulus and a quickening pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, many are — or will be — strengthened by newly obtained immunity and injections of cash.
"But we aren’t quite there yet."
Hamrick advised recipients of the $1,400 federal stimulus payment "to strive to save a good part of the cash ... after bills are paid."
"It isn’t a question whether financial challenges of some kind will emerge in the future, only what and how daunting they will be."
