Weekly unemployment claims remain on slow decline in NC

“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”

National outlook

The national filing of initial UI claims was at 227,000, up 11,000 from the week that ended Feb. 26.

As of Feb. 12, only New Jersey and New Mexico are receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.

That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.

“The latest numbers give more evidence that job creation is strong, and employers continue to hold fast to their workforces,” said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

“The churn in the labor market is coming from resignations.”