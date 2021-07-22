Weekly unemployment claims resume downward trend in N.C.

North Carolina is at $12.66 billion in initial state and federal UI benefit payments for the pandemic as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Of that amount, regular state benefits are at $1.99 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $10.67 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $6.95 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.

Since the resumption, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.07 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook rose by 51,000 to 419,000 for the week that ended July 17.

The previous week's total of 368,000 was a low for the pandemic.

There were 12.57 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of July 3. About 3.3 million workers drew state benefits and 10.27 million received federal benefits.