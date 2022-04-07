Weekly unemployment claims rise slightly second consecutive week in NC

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina increased slightly last week for the second consecutive report to 2,590, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were up from a revised 2,530 for the week that ended March 26.

The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down one from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 12,909 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 26, down from a revised 13,880 the previous week.

The latest Labor unemployment claims report reflects a shift in data-collection methodology that takes into account the current COVID-19 pandemic on the national and state-level job markets.

The shift comes as Labor said that "most of the large effects of the pandemic on the UI series have lessened."

However, Labor cautioned that while the pandemic period remains within the five-year revision period, the UI series will use a hybrid adjustment approach that reflect the peaks and valleys of weekly claims.

A slight bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.

On March 14, North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 QVC workers. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program. Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

National outlook

The Labor data methodology changes appear more pronounced in the national UI claims report.

Those claims were at a pandemic low of 166,000, down from a revised 171,000 from the week that ended March 26.

U.S. Labor said on March 31 that UI claims were at the lowest level nationally since 182,000 for the week that ended Sept. 6, 1969.

As of March 19, only New Jersey is receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.

That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals. The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in February. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"The weekly data show an even lower number of initial claims, but a higher number of continuing claimants," which was up 17,000 nationally to 1.52 million, said Stuart Hoffman, senior economic analyst with PNC Financial Services Group.

"Continuing claims are at decades-long lows, as unemployed workers leave the program’s rolls, either because their benefits have expired or because they have quickly found a new job.

"After peaking at more than 23 million in May 2020, state continuing claims have now moved to their lowest levels since the early 1970s," Hoffman said. "The U.S. should return to its pre-pandemic level of employment over the summer."

