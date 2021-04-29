 Skip to main content
Welcome Sheetz property sold for $1.3 million
Welcome Sheetz property sold for $1.3 million

The Sheetz property in Welcome has been sold by an affiliate of the convenience store chain to a Welcome group for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.

The 1.87-acre site at 8283 Old U.S. 52 was sold by CLW Welcome Sheetz LLC.

The buyer is RCR Enterprises LLC.

