Welcome Sheetz property sold for $1.3 million

The Sheetz property in Welcome has been sold by an affiliate of the convenience store chain to a Welcome group for $1.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
The 1.87-acre site at 8283 Old U.S. 52 was sold by CLW Welcome Sheetz LLC.
The buyer is RCR Enterprises LLC.
Richard Craver
