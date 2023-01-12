Wells Fargo accuses United Furniture of gross mismanagement, conflict of interest in bankruptcy motion

Wells Fargo & Co. is opposing the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion of United Furniture Industries Inc., saying it "is an exercise in revisionist history" and only benefits the manufacturer's majority owner David Belford.

Wells Fargo is United's largest creditor. It said in a Dec. 30 court filing requesting the Chapter 7 liquidation of United that it is owed $99.21 million in secured debt.

However, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

Wednesday's filing comes as federal bankruptcy Judge Selene Maddox set a 10 a.m. Friday hearing on the Chapter 11 corporate restructuring motion. Maddox did not conduct a hearing Jan. 6 into the Chapter 7 liquidating motion.

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

The bank listed that United was a $600 million annual revenue business before the abrupt Nov. 22 shutdown that immediately ended the employment and health insurance benefits of about 530 Triad workers and about 2,700 overall in three states.

Wells Fargo has pulled no punches in its court filings.

It claims United has performed post-shutdown "various instances of conduct found to establish a lack of integrity," "gross mismanagement," "ongoing incompetence," and "conflicts of interest" involving Belford, and "lack of credibility and creditor confidence."

Belford made the decision to shut down United. Wells Fargo said Belford has not been made available for deposition as of Wednesday.

The other creditors participating in the bankruptcy petition are: Security Associates of Mississippi/Alabama, claiming it is owed $265,000; and V&B International Inc., which claims it is owed $30,486 for purchase orders.

In bad faith

United's Jan. 6 motion for Chapter 11 protection was its first formal legal response.

Also on Jan. 6, United filed its response to Wells Fargo’s petition, saying it is “founded upon false and misleading statements” and is “premised on inaccurate and grossly misleading allegation.”

Wells Fargo said United's Chapter 11 motion "is premised on a misleading assertion ... and contains gaping factual holes." It also claims United is acting "in bad faith" legally since the shutdown.

United said it has hired a new chief financial officer, chief restructuring officer and outside professionals to help lead the Chapter 11 process.

Wells Fargo claims the management team United formed "is being paid by, and works at the direction of Belford."

According to a court filing, United has committed at least $10 million toward the Chapter 11 process, which Wells Fargo said "is insufficient."

Wells Fargo said that "immediate steps must be taken to install an (interim bankruptcy) trustee to immediately take control of, and with Wells Fargo’s assistance, liquidate the alleged debtor’s assets in order to preserve and maximize the value of UFI’s assets for the benefit of all creditors.”

“Moreover, the magnitude of claims and issues are accelerating" and that "a Chapter 11 process is impossible in this case with UFI having been shut down for more than 50 days, irrevocably damaging the value of any going concern sale prospects."

The bank claims none of those hired officials "have taken any material action to preserve and protect UFI's assets, or to address the myriad of claims asserted by numerous creditors arising in the seven weeks since UFI's closure."

Beneficiaries

Wells Fargo said Belford's family trust "would be a beneficiary of UFI's proposed plan should its bankruptcy case be converted to a proceeding under Chapter 11 ... to the detriment of all creditors."

"None of these individuals were provided the financial support and resources to undertake any of the necessary tasks" for Chapter 11.

"In its own words, UFI's main goal in bankruptcy is to run a sale process for the company's real-estate portfolio which UFI claims to potentially have in excess of $50 million in unencumbered value." Wells Fargo disputes that value assessment.

That includes the 850,000-square-foot production facility at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem.

"It is unclear who this proposed sale process would benefit other than UFI's real-estate secured creditors and UFI's largest equity holder (Belford)," the bank said.

Wells Fargo said a bankruptcy trustee is necessary "to ensure that the assets of UFI are properly marshaled, protected and liquidated in accordance with the mandates of the (federal) Bankruptcy Code, and that the claims and concerns of creditors are addressed in an orderly fashion."

"To be sure, creditors can have no assurance that UFI will about-face and 'do the right thing' given that UFI is still being controlled by the same equity holder that caused the situation the parties find themselves in in the first instance."

United claims

United claims Wells Fargo’s motion for an interim trustee was filed “solely to hinder the company’s liquidation plan” and that “there is zero proof whatsoever of fraud, dishonesty or gross management” by United’s owner, board of directors or executive team.

United said it hired Kimberly Harper as chief financial officer on Dec. 1 to lead its attempt to “wind down the company ... to preserve the company’s assets, prevent loss to the estate and develop a strategy to maximize the company’s value to all stakeholders.”

Those steps involve Harper negotiating with creditors and handling human resources issues. United cited the hiring of a chief restructuring officer and an outside general counsel.

As such, United claimed the Wells Fargo motion for an interim trustee was unnecessary.

“This opposition will establish beyond any clear and convincing evidence that the company already is preserving the property of the estate and preventing any potential loss,” the manufacturer said.

United said its effort shows that Wells Fargo’s “self-serving narrative that no other party has taken any initiative to preserve value” is false.

“Wells Fargo’s actions may have already caused a diminution in the value of the company’s real estate, which the company believes holds substantial value.”

Wells Fargo claims

Wells Fargo said it was given “little prior notice” on Nov. 21 from United officials that they “needed substantial capital immediately, over and above amounts that would be in compliance with the credit facility between the parties, or it would not be able to fund continued operations.”

Bank officials told United they “could not agree to the request ... on such short notice without additional information, including a budget for restructuring purposes and internal credit committee approval at Wells Fargo.”

The bank said that by United shutting operations immediately, it “completely abandoned all of its properties,” leaving those facilities without security and without insurance after Nov. 30.

Wells Fargo said it has taken on those duties at a cost of $1.5 million through Wednesday.

Wells Fargo officials began the process of liquidating United’s assets upon the resignations of United’s top executives. That included fielding inquiries from other United creditors who also have claims for United properties.

“While Wells Fargo has worked with creditors as they have come forward to resolve claims, Wells Fargo has no duties to such creditors,” according to the filing.

“All creditors (could) thus be best served by an orderly liquidation (of United) by a Chapter 7 trustee in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

“Our hope is that with court supervision, everyone impacted will be treated fairly."