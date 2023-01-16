Wells Fargo acknowledges asset cap to last into 2024; share repurchases may resume in first quarter

Wells Fargo & Co.'s $1.93 trillion asset cap appears likely to extend into a seventh year, the bank's chief financial officer told analysts during Friday's fourth-quarter conference call.

"We are assuming the asset cap will remain in place throughout the year," Mike Santomassimo said.

It is the latest acknowledgement by Wells Fargo executives of the reality regarding the asset cap placed on the bank by the Federal Reserve on Feb. 3, 2018.

In April, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf told analysts it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Fed to grow its total assets.

On Dec. 21, Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers by the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

On Friday, Scharf told analysts that "we still have a series of consent orders, of which — and I always point this out — the asset cap is a piece of one of them."

"So, all roads don't lead to the asset cap. The roads in this respect lead to us building the proper control environment, which will satisfy ultimately all the consent orders.

"I've tried to be clear that we are making progress on that work, and hopefully, it's done to the satisfaction of the regulators, but they'll have to decide that," Scharf said.

Scharf said the internal reforms prompted by the federal consent orders are upgrading its risk and control platforms.

"We become a better run company that doesn't have those kinds of operating losses that you've both seen in the past," Scharf said.

Meanwhile, CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a Dec. 21 statement that "in the CFPB’s eleven years of existence, Wells Fargo has consistently been one of the most problematic repeat offenders of the banks and credit unions we supervise."

“The list could go on and on, from defrauding the government to labor abuses and more. The Department of Justice, state attorneys general and other federal regulators have obtained billions more in forfeitures, including civil and criminal fines.”

The CFPB described Wells Fargo as “a repeat offender that has been the subject of multiple enforcement actions by the CFPB and other regulators for violations across its lines of business, including faulty student loan servicing, mortgage kickbacks, fake accounts, and harmful auto loan practices.”

Lowered accruals

A third significant disclosure from Santomassimo is that Wells Fargo has lowered from $2.3 billion to $1.4 billion the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions.

Over the past two years, the accrual estimate has ranged between $2.3 billion and $3.9 billion, the latter as of June 30, 2019.

Santomassimo said the latest accrual is the lowest since the second quarter of 2016 — the last quarter before its fraudulent customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.

The more than $3.7 billion in penalties from the CFPB is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines for the bank. Total penalties now add up to at least $11.14 billion.

"While we still have outstanding litigation resolved, this estimate would be the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016 though, of course, new matters will arise and existing matters will develop over time," Santomassimo said.

"While we acknowledge the elevated level of operating losses, the past two quarters has been significant, they are important steps in putting historical issues behind us."

Chopra said because of Wells Fargo’s national reach, “put simply, Wells Fargo is a corporate recidivist that puts one third of American households at risk of harm. “

“Finding a permanent resolution to this bank’s pattern of unlawful behavior is a top priority.”

Share repurchase update

Santomassimo cited that while Wells Fargo hasn't conducted a share repurchase since the first quarter of 2022, "we currently expect to resume share repurchases in the first quarter of this year."

A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

Scharf stressed that Wells Fargo "has the flexibility" to conduct a share repurchase when the timing is right.

"Now that we've got resolution with CFPB and things like that to be able to go buy stock back," Scharf said.

"We'll be making that decision upon our views on the value of the stock and the liquidity in the market and things like that.

"But as we said, we do anticipate we'll be back in as opposed to where we've been."

Workforce, branch reductions

Wells Fargo disclosed Friday it had spent $353 million, worth 7 cents per share, on severance expenses related to employee job cuts, primarily in its Home Lending unit.

Santomassimo cautioned that although the $353 million included expenses "we plan to take in 2023 related to the mortgage announcement we made earlier this week."

The bank’s workforce was at 238,698 on Dec. 31, down 511 employees, from the third quarter. The year over year reduction is 10,737, or 4.3%. Since fourth-quarter 2020, the headcount is down by nearly 30,000, or 11%

The bank did not provided a workforce update by business segment for the second consecutive quarter.

The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.

"We continue to focus on branch rationalization as digital adoption and usage among our customer increase," Santomassimo said.

"In 2022, we reduced branches by 179 and branch staffing levels by 10%, and we expect to continue to optimize our branches and staffing levels and response to changing customer needs."