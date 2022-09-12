Wells Fargo agrees to $145 million settlement in retirement plan dispute

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Labor Department in which it will pay a nearly $13.2 million penalty and return more than $131.8 million to the bank's retirement plan participants.

The department disclosed the settlement, which also involved plan trustee GreatBanc Trust Co., in a news release on Monday.

As part of the settlement, GreatBanc will no longer act as a fiduciary to a public company in connection with any future transaction involving an employee stock-ownership plan "unless the plan acquires only publicly traded stock and pays no more than the fair market value."

The penalties stem from a department investigation that found the fund overpaid for preferred company stock by $33 to $90 per share. The stock was purchased for the plan from 2013 through 2018.

“Our investigation found those responsible for Wells Fargo’s 401(k) plan paid more than fair market value for employer stock and, by doing so, betrayed the trust of the plan’s current and future retirees,” U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said.

“Today’s settlement shows the Department of Labor will act when we find retirement assets are misused and benefit plans suffer.”

Wells Fargo and GreatBanc agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the allegations made by the department.

Wells Fargo said in a separate statement it "strongly disagrees with the DOL’s allegations and believes it followed applicable laws in conducting the transactions."

"Though the company disagrees with the DOL’s allegations and has not conducted these transactions since 2018, Wells Fargo believes resolving this legacy matter is in the best interest of the company."

The department's Employee Benefits Security Administration determined Wells Fargo and GreatBanc "caused the 401(k) plan to pay between $1,033 and $1,090 per share for Wells Fargo preferred stock."

Specifically designed for the retirement plan, the stock converted to a set value of $1,000 in Wells Fargo common stock when allocated to participants.

In transactions between 2013 and 2018, the plan borrowed money from Wells Fargo to purchase the preferred stock.

Investigators determined Wells Fargo used the dividends paid on the preferred shares to defray its obligation to make contributions to the 401(k) plan. The bank was found to have used the dividends to repay the stock purchase loans.

The department said that, once Wells Fargo pays the settlement amount to the trust, the money will go to current and former participants in the retirement plan who were affected by these transactions.

Wells Fargo will redeem the remaining preferred stock for common stock, and will stop using dividends from the preferred shares to repay the stock purchase loans.

Wells stressed several points in its responses:

* All 401(k) plan participants received all matching and profit-sharing contributions due to them.

* An independent third-party approved the transactions on behalf of the 401(k) plan and confirmed that the 401(k) plan did not pay more than fair market value for the company stock at issue.

* Wells Fargo has not engaged in an Employee Stock Ownership Plan transaction with the 401(k) plan since 2018, when the company was under prior leadership. No new transactions have taken place since then.

"This is a huge deal for Wells Fargo since there's simply nothing more sacrosanct in the money management business than client trust in the honesty, integrity and ethics of your service provider," said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.

"From a technical governance perspective, this sort of fund overpayment for legacy shares should have been caught and fixed immediately by Wells Fargo's internal Investment Committee."

Other examples

The lawsuit appears similar to suits filed against Novant Health and BB&T Corp. in the past eight years.

In September 2016, Novant and plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit agreed to a settlement of $101 million. The lawsuit was filed in March 2014.

Novant was accused of breaching its fiduciary duties by causing plan participants to pay millions of dollars in fees for excessive record-keeping and administrative services to third-party service providers Great West Life & Annuity Insurance Co. and brokerage firm D.L. Davis & Co. of Winston-Salem.

A final settlement fund of $32 million included attorneys fees, along with $69 million to essentially repay the disputed fees. Named plaintiffs received an additional $25,000 settlement payment.

According to the plaintiffs’ law firm, Schlichter, Bogard & Denton, there were about 25,000 affected Novant employees enrolled automatically in the retirement plan since 2009. The lawsuit covered the period from Oct. 1, 1998, to Sept. 30, 2015, and had 70,683 potential beneficiaries.

In December 2018, BB&T agreed to pay $24 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit targeting the bank and managers of its 401(k) plan. The lawsuit was filed by 12 named plaintiffs in May 2016.

It claimed participants were being charged excessive fees for often underperforming mutual funds.

The BB&T plan had more than $1 billion in assets at the end of 2014 within six proprietary Sterling Capital Management LLC funds. Altogether, 63% of the plan’s $2.93 billion in assets were invested in proprietary BB&T options as of Dec. 31, 2014.

BB&T disputed the allegations and denied liabilities for any alleged fiduciary breaches or other violations.

There was the potential for 67,000 current and former employee claimants, considering the settlement time frame of Sept. 4, 2009, to Oct. 25, 2018.

About one-third of the settlement fund went toward attorneys’ fees and expenses. The named plaintiffs received an additional $20,000 settlement payment.

Wake Forest Baptist dispute

In June 2021, three former employees sued Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, its board of directors and other defendants in an attempt at reimbursement for certain retirement plan fees.

The lawsuit was filed in the federal Middle District of N.C. by Tanajah Clark, Shelley Garnick and Zoe Jones. They are requesting class-action status.

The lawsuit involves the system’s 403(b) plan and covers the period from June 4, 2015, to at least the date when the complaint was filed.

The lawsuit lists the plan as overseeing $2.3 billion in assets at the end of 2019. At that asset level, it is considered as a “jumbo plan." The lawsuit cites the 403(b) as among the largest of its kind nationally.

“As a jumbo plan, the plan has substantial bargaining power regarding the fees and expenses that were charged against participants’ investments,” according to the lawsuit.

“Defendants, however, did not try to reduce the plan’s expenses or exercise appropriate judgment to scrutinize each investment option that was offered in the plan to ensure it was prudent.”

The health care system has filed two motions for dismissal. There has been no significant legal action on the complaint since the second dismissal motion.

Baptist said in its response that the plaintiffs' complaint "depicts no misconduct or self-dealing."

"Instead, plaintiffs make generalized allegations that some — but not all — of the investment options were too 'expensive,' and that fees paid to the plan's record-keepers were too high because they exceed industry averages."

Baptist claims the three plaintiffs lack standing to pursue the complaint.