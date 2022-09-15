Wells Fargo agrees to $94 million settlement in mortgage forbearance lawsuit

Wells Fargo & Co. has agreed to pay $94 million to settle a 2021 class-action lawsuit that alleged the bank violated a federal COVID-19 relief law by placing mortgages into forbearances without customers’ adequate informed consent.

Forbearance is meant to temporarily suspend the borrower's obligation to make mortgage payments.

The forbearances were applied to customers who inquired about their mortgages or expressed hardship, but had not explicitly requested and did not want relief.

The settlement was disclosed in a legal filing Sept. 9 in the federal Southern District of Ohio. It could affect up to 213,000 loans covering the period of March 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021. The settlement requires the approval of a federal judge.

The lawsuit addressed the bank's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act forbearance program.

According to the filing, $35 million would be paid out as automatic payments to all class members who do not opt out of the settlement, split equally among the affected loans with an estimated individual loan restitution of about $165. The plaintiff may receive a special award of up to $12,500 each.

Meanwhile, plaintiff attorneys may qualify for legal fees of up to 25% of the settlement funds, or up to $23.5 million.

Wells Fargo said in a statement Thursday that "we worked hard to help customers who expressed concern about financial hardship and their ability to make their next mortgage payments."

"We support this settlement because we believe it is in the best interests of our customers.”

There’s disagreement among financial analysts as to whether being placed in mortgage forbearance harms the homeowner’s credit rating. Being in forbearance also can prevent homeowners from qualifying to refinance their mortgage to a lower interest rate.

In November 2020, Wells Fargo agreed to stop the practice of shifting mortgages into a COVID-19-related forbearance plan without permission from homeowners.

The potential class-action lawsuit was filed in July by four plaintiffs in the Western District of Virginia.

They also claimed the bank placed their mortgage into forbearance — temporarily halting their monthly payment — without their permission during the early stages of the pandemic.

Wells Fargo said in the Virginia complaint that it agreed voluntarily to not activate a COVID-19 forbearance on any mortgage account unless requested by the customer. The bank also agreed to not extend a forbearance beyond an originally agreed upon term.

Wells Fargo said in November 2020 that "while we do not have anything specific to share in response to the court action, we do want to clarify that several months ago we made changes to our practices to require an affirmative request from a customer before providing a COVID-related forbearance."

Customer account scandal

Wells Fargo has been overshadowed by the ripple effects of a fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016.

In April 2022, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank is allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

One early ripple came in September 2016 when the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined the bank a total of $100 million to resolve complaints that dated back to Jan. 1, 2011, that bank employees opened unauthorized accounts in customers’ names to meet sales targets.

The CFPB said bank sales staff opened more than 2 million checking and credit-card accounts unauthorized by customers.

That CFPB fine to Wells Fargo was the first in a long series of high-profile legal and regulatory actions against the bank that have added up to at least $7.34 billion to date.

In April 2018, Wells Fargo entered into settlement agreements worth a combined $1 billion with the CFRB and the bank’s regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The settlement addresses regulators concerns about the bank’s compliance risk management program, automobile collateral protection insurance policies, and mortgage interest rate lock extensions.

The bank submitted at that time plans to remediate customers affected by the automobile collateral protection insurance and mortgage interest rate lock matters, as well as a plan for the management of remediation activities.