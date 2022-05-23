Wells Fargo agrees to another settlement, fine with SEC

Wells Fargo Advisors has been fined again by the Securities and Exchange Commission, this time $7 million for failing to file at least 34 suspicious activity reports in a timely manner.

The SEC said the suspicious activity occurred between April 2017 and October 2021.

In addition to the $7 million penalty, Wells Fargo Advisors, without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, agreed to a censure and a cease-and-desist order.

The SEC's order said the primary issues is Wells Fargo Advisors’ deficient implementation and failure to test a new version of its internal anti-money laundering transaction monitoring and alert system adopted in January 2019.

That testing failure, according to the SEC, meant its system did not "reconcile the different country codes used to monitor foreign wire transfers."

"As a result, Wells Fargo Advisors did not timely file at least 25 suspicious activity reports related to suspicious transactions in its customers’ brokerage accounts involving wire transfers to or from foreign countries that it determined to be at a high or moderate risk for money laundering, terrorist financing, or other illegal money movements."

The SEC said in a statement that "when SEC registrants, like Wells Fargo Advisors, fail to comply with their AML (anti-money laundering) obligations, they put the investing public at risk because they deprive regulators of timely information about possible money laundering, terrorist financing or other illegal money movements."

Broker-dealers are required by the Bank Secrecy Act and regulations promulgated by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to file SARs (suspicious activity reports) for transactions they suspect involve fraud or a lack of an apparent lawful business purpose.

"Through this enforcement action, we are not only holding Wells Fargo Advisors accountable, but also sending a loud and clear message to other registrants that AML obligations are sacrosanct," the SEC said.

Previous actions

Wells Fargo Advisors is the trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC, a registered broker-dealer and investment adviser subsidiary of Wells Fargo.

It is the second Bank Secrecy Act action against Wells Fargo Advisors in the last five years.

In November 2017, the SEC issued a settled order against Wells Fargo Advisors for failing to timely file at least 50 SARs.

In February 2020, the SEC said it had settled charges against Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in which the bank agreed to pay a $35 million penalty.

The bank units were charged with failing reasonably to supervise investment advisers and registered representatives who recommended single-inverse exchanged-traded funds investments to retail investors, and for lacking adequate compliance policies and procedures with respect to the suitability of those recommendations.

The penalty will be distributed to harmed investors. The bank agreed to the settlement at that time without admitting or denying the findings.

When single-inverse ETFs are held for longer than a day, particularly in volatile markets, investors may experience large and unexpected losses, the SEC said.

The agency determined that from April 2012 through September 2019, Wells Fargo’s policies and procedures were not reasonably designed to prevent and detect unsuitable recommendations of single-inverse ETFs (exchange traded funds). Further, Wells Fargo failed adequately to supervise its employees’ recommendations regarding single-inverse ETFs, and did not adequately train them concerning those products.

In October 2017, the federal Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced the latest in a series of fines against Wells Fargo units.

This time, the agency ordered $3.4 million in customer restitution related to investment advice provided from July 2010 to May 2012 by Wells Fargo Clearing Services and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC.

Regulators said the Wells Fargo units provided “unsuitable recommendations of volatility-linked exchange-traded products and related supervisory failures.”

It determined some Wells Fargo representatives recommended the products “without fully understanding their risks and features,” in particular “mistakenly believing that the products could be used as a long-term hedge on their customers’ equity positions in the event of a market downturn.”

In fact, the agency said, volatility-linked ETPs (exchange traded products) typically are considered short-term trading products that degrade significantly over time and “should not be used as part of a long-term buy-and-hold investment strategy.”

The agency issued a regulatory notice to financial institutions that reminds them “of their sales practice obligations relating to these products.”

In May 2012, FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) imposed more than $2.7 million in fines and penalties on Wells Fargo Advisors for investment-related violations stemming from January 2008 to June 2009. Some of the violations were related to Wachovia Securities, which Wells Fargo took over at the end of 2008.

Asset cap shadow

In April, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank escapes the shadow of the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

Those issues are linked to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.

Counting the latest civil penalty, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $7.25 billion to settle various regulatory and legal disputes.

Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

