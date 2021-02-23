Wells Fargo agrees to sell asset management business

Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it has agreed to sell its Wells Fargo Asset Management business to private-equity firms GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners LP for $2.1 billion.

The sale includes Wells Fargo Bank’s business of acting as trustee to its collective investment trusts and all related WFAM legal entities.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Wells Fargo will retain a 9.9% equity interest. Upon closing, the new, independent company will be rebranded.

The asset management business has $603 billion in assets under management, with 24 offices globally, and specialized investment teams supported by more than 450 investment professionals.

Wells Fargo said the sale will allow it “ to focus on businesses that serve our core consumer and corporate clients, and will allow us to focus even more on growing our wealth and brokerage businesses.”

Nico Marais, WFAM’s chief executive since June 2019, will retain his duties and his leadership team will continue to oversee the business.

