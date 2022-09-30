Wells Fargo announces 13 more branch closings nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co. has listed 13 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina, in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of June 30, it was at 4,660 branches.

Bank of America Corp. announced it was closing three branches nationwide, none in N.C.

PNC Financial Services Group also is closing three branches nationwide, including in Southern Pines.