Wells Fargo announces 24 more branch closings

Wells Fargo & Co. is closing another 24 branches, including one in Kings Mountain, in the latest phase of a multi-year nationwide initiative.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday listed Wells Fargo branch closings in 14 states and District of Columbia.

Wells Fargo’s nationwide branch closing count since mid-July has reached at least 522, with at least 29 in North Carolina, including two locations in Greensboro and one in downtown Winston-Salem and in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21.

In the same OCC report, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. listed 30 branch closings, including a branch each in Candler, Gastonia and Wilmington.

