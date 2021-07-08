Wells Fargo announces end to personal lines of credit consumer products

Wells Fargo & Co.'s multi-year $8 billion cost-reduction initiative appears to have been expanded to include the decision to stop providing personal lines of credit.
Multiple media reports, first by cable business-news channel CNBC, reported Thursday that the bank is ending the customer product to focus on credit cards and other personal loan offerings.
According to CNBC, the personal lines of credit product could provide users with up to $100,000 in revolving credit lines that could serve as a buffer to avoid overdraft fees.
CNBC said its report was based on a review of letters sent to customers. In the letter, Wells Fargo warned customers the account closures "may have an impact on your credit score."
The bank said in a statement that the decision to end the product line was made in 2020. It declined to say how many customers are affected.
"We realize change can be inconvenient, especially when customer credit may be impacted," the bank said.
"We are providing a 60-day notice period with a series of reminders before closure, and are committed to helping each customer find a credit solution that fits their needs."
Much of the cost-reduction savings announced in January involve eliminating management layers, selling off non-core business units, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.
During its first-quarter financial report, Wells Fargo announced a $208 million net gain on the sale of student loans, and the sale of its asset-management and corporate-trust businesses.
Wells Fargo listed having 264,513 employees on March 31, down from 268,531 on Dec. 31 and 272,617 on March 31, 2020.
The bank said it has more than 250 “efficiency initiatives” involved in the restructuring.
Analysts, however, don’t expect the initiative to result in Wells Fargo exiting this year the $1.9 trillion asset cap set by the Federal Reserve since Feb. 3, 2018.
Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
Wells Fargo is set to report its second-quarter results Wednesday.
336-727-7376