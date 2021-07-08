Wells Fargo announces end to personal lines of credit consumer products

Wells Fargo & Co.'s multi-year $8 billion cost-reduction initiative appears to have been expanded to include the decision to stop providing personal lines of credit.

Multiple media reports, first by cable business-news channel CNBC, reported Thursday that the bank is ending the customer product to focus on credit cards and other personal loan offerings.

According to CNBC, the personal lines of credit product could provide users with up to $100,000 in revolving credit lines that could serve as a buffer to avoid overdraft fees.

CNBC said its report was based on a review of letters sent to customers. In the letter, Wells Fargo warned customers the account closures "may have an impact on your credit score."

The bank said in a statement that the decision to end the product line was made in 2020. It declined to say how many customers are affected.

"We realize change can be inconvenient, especially when customer credit may be impacted," the bank said.

"We are providing a 60-day notice period with a series of reminders before closure, and are committed to helping each customer find a credit solution that fits their needs."