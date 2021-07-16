Wells Fargo announces plans to close nine more branches, including in Apex

Wells Fargo & Co. has announced plans to close an additional nine branches nationwide, including one in Apex, in its latest filing to its federal regulator.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency listed Friday that Wells Fargo is closing branches in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Since the branch-closing initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020, there have been at least 642 closings nationwide and at least 33 in North Carolina.

The previous closing rounds involved: three on July 3; 19 on June 18; 24 on June 11; 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5; 45 on Sept. 30; 21 on Sept. 18; 27 on Sept. 2; 21 on Aug. 4; and 21 on July 21, 2020.

The bank reported June 8 that it plans to close its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem on Sept. 9.

Wells Fargo previously closed a branch in downtown Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

