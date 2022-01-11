Wells Fargo, Bank of America make major changes to overdraft fee policies

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. announced Tuesday major changes to their overdraft fee policies.
For Wells Fargo, the changes include: earlier access to direct deposits; a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees; the elimination of several fees; and a new short-term loan product available by the end of 2022.
Bank of America announced changes that include: plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees and eliminate the ability to overdraft funds at an ATM, both beginning in February; reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10, beginning in May; and eliminate the typical $12 transfer fee associated with its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service in May.
The changes come about five weeks after the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau placed a brighter spotlight on bank overdraft fees with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo at the center of attention.
The federal agency issued a report on the revenue stream that banks have gained from overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees.
The agency said those fees generated $15.47 billion in 2019, of which JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo and Bank of America gained 44% of the total reported for banks with more than $1 billion in total assets.
Wells said that by March 31, customers enrolled in Wells Fargo’s Overdraft Protection service “will no longer pay a fee when funds from a linked account are used to cover transactions on the customer’s checking account.”
“The enhancements we’re announcing add to changes we’ve made previously and give our customers more choice and flexibility in meeting their needs,” Mary Mack, chief executive of Wells Fargo Consumer and Small Business Banking, said in a statement.
In September 2020, Wells Fargo launched Clear Access Banking, a consumer bank account that charges no overdraft fees. It has more than 1.1 million customers. In 2017, Wells Fargo introduced its Overdraft Rewind service that automatically “rewinds” overdraft fees when a covering direct deposit is received by the next morning.
Meanwhile, Bank of America said its overdraft changes “will lead to overdraft fee revenues being reduced by 97% from 2009 levels.”
“Over the last decade, we have made significant changes to our overdraft services and solutions, reducing clients’ reliance on overdraft, and providing resources to help clients manage their deposit accounts and overall finances responsibly,” said Holly O’Neill, the bank’s president of Retail Banking.
The CFPB said in December it also found that “while small institutions with overdraft programs charged lower fees on average, consumer outcomes were similar to those found at larger banks.”
“Rather than competing on quality service and attractive interest rates, many banks have become hooked on overdraft fees to feed their profit model,” CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.
“We will be taking action to restore meaningful competition to this market.”
The CFRB said the $15.47 billion in overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees “made up close to two-thirds of reported fee revenue (for 2019), emphasizing banks’ heavy reliance on such fees.”
Overdraft and non-sufficient fee issues are less prevalent at small banks and credit unions, with those fees being 13 to 19% lower than at large banks, according to CFPB.
Yet, the bureau determined that credit unions and small banks with an overdraft program “earned $42.33 and $40.37 in annual overdraft revenue per account, respectively, which was just 6% and 11% less than large banks, respectively.”
