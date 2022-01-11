Wells Fargo, Bank of America make major changes to overdraft fee policies

Wells Fargo & Co. and Bank of America Corp. announced Tuesday major changes to their overdraft fee policies.

For Wells Fargo, the changes include: earlier access to direct deposits; a 24-hour grace period before incurring any overdraft fees; the elimination of several fees; and a new short-term loan product available by the end of 2022.

Bank of America announced changes that include: plans to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees and eliminate the ability to overdraft funds at an ATM, both beginning in February; reduce overdraft fees from $35 to $10, beginning in May; and eliminate the typical $12 transfer fee associated with its Balance Connect for overdraft protection service in May.

The changes come about five weeks after the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau placed a brighter spotlight on bank overdraft fees with both Bank of America and Wells Fargo at the center of attention.

The federal agency issued a report on the revenue stream that banks have gained from overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees.