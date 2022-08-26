 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wells Fargo, Bank of America, PNC closing more branches

Bank of America Overdraft

Bank of America Corp. has announced plans to close 13 branches nationwide, including location in Charlotte.

 Paul Sakuma, AP file photo

Wells Fargo & Co. has listed 16 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina. in its latest closings report to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of June 30, it was at 4,660 branches.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. announced it was closing 13 branches nationwide, including a location in Charlotte.

PNC Financial Services Group is closing 10 branches nationwide, none in N.C.

