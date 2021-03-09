Wells Fargo, BAT join zero greenhouse gas initiative

Wells Fargo & Co. said Monday it has joined the initiative for having net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050.

Wells Fargo said it will: measure and disclose financed emissions for select carbon-intensive portfolios; set interim emission reduction targets; deploy more capital to finance climate innovation; and continue to work with its clients on their own emissions reductions efforts.

The bank also said it will launch an Institute for Sustainable Finance to manage the deployment of $500 billion of financing to sustainable businesses and projects by 2030. Wells also has provided $157 billion in similar financing since 2012.

The commitment also includes supporting science-based research on low-carbon solutions and advocacy for policies that enable client transitions.

Other corporations that have made the same commitment include Bank of America Corp., British American Tobacco Plc and Citigroup.

BAT announced Tuesday it will increase the amount of water recycled to 30% by 2025, as well as have 100% of all manufacturing sites certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship.

