Wells Fargo & Co.'s board of directors disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that it has amended the bank's code of ethics and business conduct.

Although the changes, which went into effect immediately, apply to all employees, the filing specifically cited the chief executive, chief financial officer and chief accounting officer positions.

The bank said the changes to the code of ethics and business conduct "reflects (its) commitment to the highest standards of honesty, transparency and acting with integrity."

"The code contains principles, guidance and employee responsibilities under the code, including: the alignment of the code with the company’s expectations that guide employee conduct and decision-making; focus on fair and honest business dealings; non-retaliation policy and guidance on escalating to appropriate reporting channels; compliance obligations under the laws and regulations within jurisdictions where the company conducts business; and responsibilities of employees to identify, avoid or manage actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest.

Since the fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016, Wells Fargo has had three full-time and one temporary chief executives, and two chief financial officers.

In April 2022, chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

Federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against former chief executive John Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf, who was allowed to retire, agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.

In November 2020, the SEC ordered Stumpf to pay a $2.5 million penalty for his role in allegedly misleading investors about the success of its community bank division. The fine settled charges against Stumpf.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said that, "I applaud the implementation of this standard, but it seems very late in coming."

Gray said the bank needs work to more closely resemble the opening line of the code: "Wells Fargo’s reputation as one of the world’s great companies for integrity and principled performance depends on our doing the right thing, in the right way, and complying with the laws, rules and regulations that govern our business. We earn trust by behaving ethically and holding all employees and directors accountable for the decisions we make and the actions we take.”

Gray said, "I do sincerely hope they can establish themselves as all of those things they claim. Only time will bear that out."

The amending of the code of ethics and business conduct comes as Wells Fargo continues to struggle to resolve and settle numerous federal investigations into its business practices, most approved or condoned by former top executives.

Tolstedt example

The highest-profile example is Carrie Tolstedt, who played a lead role in the Wells Fargo fraudulent customer account scandal.

Tolstedt was retroactively fired with cause by Wells Fargo shortly after the scandal erupted in September 2016.

Wells Fargo acknowledged in 2017 the opening and issuing of at least 3.53 million unauthorized checking and savings accounts, debit cards and credit cards between 2009 and October 2016.

Tolstedt, 63, and the former head of Wells Fargo’s Community Bank unit, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of a bank examination, the U.S. Justice Department said on March 13.

Wells Fargo has admitted that from 2002 to 2016, excessive sales goals led Community Bank employees to open millions of accounts and other financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.

In the process, Wells Fargo collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which it was not entitled, harmed customers’ credit ratings, and unlawfully misused customers’ sensitive personal information.

According to the plea agreement, Tolstedt acknowledged that she knew of those fraudulent practices in 2004, including that some retail employees had been fired over those tactics.

Yet, internal investigations within the Community Bank “flagged only a small portion of the potentially problematic activity for investigation,” according to Justice officials.

Tolstedt is the first former or fired executive heading to federal prison over the events. The plea agreement carries a 16-month federal prison sentence. The statutory maximum sentence for obstruction of a bank examination is five years.