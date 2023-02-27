Wells Fargo & Co. said in a regulatory filing Friday that board member Juan Pujadas announced Thursday he will not pursue re-election and will retire on April 25.

The bank said Pujadas’ decision “was not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices."

Pujadas joined the board in September 2017, one of the first new members during a major board shakeup that was announced in August 2017 following the eruption of the fraudulent customer-account scandal in September 2016.

Pujadas, a retired principal of Pricewaterhouse-Coopers, serves as an independent director. He is the second longest tenured board member.