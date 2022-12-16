Wells Fargo branch-closing initiative continues with 10 more nationwide

Wells Fargo & Co.'s branch-closing strategy continued with an additional 10 — though none in North Carolina — in its latest filing to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The reports typically are posted on Fridays.

There have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020. That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,612 as of Sept. 30, down from 4,660 on June 30 and from 4,796 on Sept. 30, 2021.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said it was closing 32 branches nationwide, including in the town of Wake Forest in North Carolina.

Bank of America Corp. listed four branches for closing, none in North Carolina.