Wells Fargo & Co. has declared plans to close another 18 branches — though none in North Carolina — according to its latest disclosure to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

There have been at least 58 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,525 as of March 31, down from 4,598 on Dec. 31 and from 4,705 on March 31, 2022.