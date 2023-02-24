Wells Fargo & Co. has plans to close another 17 branches nationwide — including two in Raleigh and one in Charlotte — according to its latest disclosure to federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The Raleigh branches set for closure are at 2610 Cates Ave., and 2600 Hillsborough St., while the Charlotte branch is at 9725 Rocky River Road.

Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said the bank is "relinquishing our Wake County mobile branch OCC license which has been used at the 2610 Cates Ave. location. In the past we have, on occasion, operated a mobile branch at that location, but there is currently no branch or ATM that will be closing at that location."

There have been at least 54 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020. That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. The branch count was at 4,598 as of Dec. 31, down from 4,612 on Sept. 30 and from 4,777 on Dec. 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, PNC Financial Services Group disclosed plans to close 40 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina.