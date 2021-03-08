Wells Fargo, CBL Properties trial delayed to March 18

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge approved Friday a second trial postponement in the dispute between Wells Fargo & Co. and CBL & Associates Properties Inc. to March 18.

The winter cold snap in Texas disrupted the trial on Feb. 11 with the trial then postponed to March 5.

Wells Fargo has asked that a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge terminate the Chapter 11 protection case of CBL Properties, claiming the shopping center operator has violated repayment agreements on loans worth nearly $1.2 billion.

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., owns Hanes Mall of Winston-Salem and Friendly Center of Greensboro.

A virtual trial began Feb. 3 in the Southern District of Texas with CBL stating that it did not default on its loans.

