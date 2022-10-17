Wells Fargo CEO: Bank remains 'at risk of setbacks'

The shadow from a 2016 fraudulent customer-account scandal and other legal and regulatory issues appears likely to remain with Wells Fargo & Co. into a seventh year.

Chief executive Charlie Scharf acknowledged in April it could be several more years before the bank escapes the shadow of the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018, by the Federal Reserve.

On Friday, Scharf told analysts that "if you go through things that we've said in the past and go through our disclosures, we still have open regulatory matters that do relate to the past."

“Our top priority remains strengthening our risk and control infrastructure, which includes addressing open historical issues and issues that are identified as we advance this work.

“As we have said several times, we remain at risk of setbacks as we work to complete the work and put these issues behind us, and expenses this quarter reflect our on-going efforts.”

The bank listed $2 billion “in operating losses” during the third quarter “related to litigation, customer remediation and regulatory matters primarily related to a variety of historical matters.”

Wells Fargo did not provide a breakdown of the operating losses via the three categories.

Scharf told analysts that "the accounting rules on when you accrue things are pretty clear based upon, generally, when you know something or have a pretty good sense that something is going to be done and so it's probable, and you can put an estimate on it."

"We've tried to be very, very transparent that there — that we do have things that will be lumpy, that could be significant.

"It's in our best interest to get as much behind us as quickly as we possibly can," Scharf said. "It's what we've been trying to do, both with our work, but also the financial impact of these things, and that's what you're seeing in the quarter.

Chief financial officer Mike Santomassimo told analysts that "the higher level of operating losses in the third quarter will cause us to exceed our $51.5 billion expense outlook for 2022, which included $1.3 billion of operating losses for the full year."

Santomassimo said outstanding litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters "will likely result in additional expense in the coming quarters, which could be significant."

Background

Wells Fargo has been overshadowed by the ripple effects of a fraudulent customer-account scandal that erupted publicly in September 2016 while John Stumpf served as chairman and chief executive.

According to the Securities and Exchange order addressing the scandal, from 2002 to 2016, Wells Fargo opened millions of accounts of financial products that were unauthorized or fraudulent.

The Community Bank also pressured customers to buy products they did not need and would not use. The order finds that these accounts were opened through sales practices inconsistent with Wells Fargo’s investor disclosures regarding its purported needs-based selling model.

One early ripple came in September 2016 when the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined the bank a total of $100 million to resolve complaints that dated back to Jan. 1, 2011, that bank employees opened unauthorized accounts in customers’ names to meet sales targets.

On Sept. 1, 2017, the bank confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts were affected by the scandal. The bank has said it cannot rule out that 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

That CFPB fine to Wells Fargo was the first in a long series of high-profile legal and regulatory actions against the bank that have added up to at least $7.34 billion to date.

Since the scandal surfaced, Wells Fargo has had five chairpersons, and Scharf became the fourth permanent or interim chief executive after taking over in October 2019.

Federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.

In November 2020, the SEC ordered Stumpf to pay a $2.5 million penalty for his role in allegedly misleading investors about the success of its community bank division. The fine settled charges against Stumpf.

The SEC action against Stumpf came after Wells Fargo agreed in February 2020 to pay $3 billion to settle U.S. Justice Department and SEC investigations into fraudulent community bank sales practices.