Wells Fargo CEO provides limited asset cap update, remains confident in process

Ever since Charlie Scharf took over as Wells Fargo & Co.'s chief executive in October 2019, he has faced one overarching question during every quarterly analysts call.
When did you expect the Federal Reserve to lift the $1.93 trillion asset cap put in place on Feb. 3, 2018?
Scharf is Wells Fargo's fourth full-time or interim chief executive since the fraudulent customer account scandal surfaced in September 2016.
With Wells Fargo projected to enter 2022 still under the cap, Scharf provided Wednesday another limited update on where the bank stands.
Scharf said the bank is "not even thinking about what life is like without the asset cap" when asked about future growth opportunities.
"I've spoken at every call about our most important initiative, making progress on risk and control," Scharf said in his prepared remarks to analysts. "Wells Fargo's top priority continues to be building the right foundation for a company of our size and complexity."
Scharf said in October that getting the Fed to lift the asset cap will require additional cost-cutting over the next two to four years.
The bank announced in January an $8 billion, multi-year cost-cutting initiative.
Much of the savings involves eliminating management layers, making additional branch and workforce cuts, and reducing by up to 20% its office space by the end of 2024.
The bank said it has more than 250 "efficiency initiatives" involved in the restructuring.
Over the past six months, Wells Fargo has eliminated 9,335 job positions, or 3.4%, for an overall workforce total of 259,196 as of June 30. It also is down 154 branches to 4,878 since the cost-cutting initiative commenced.
Scharf told analysts that "when we think about the future that we have, we still continue to believe that there are significant efficiencies on a gross basis that we'll be able to continue to drive out the company."
"Over time, we would love to do as much of it through natural attrition as possible. Given the size of the company, we have significant attrition and people self-select because of how we're going about doing things."
Scharf remained confident that the steps Wells Fargo is taking "should meet our regulatory requirements.
"We remain committed to devoting the resources necessary to operate with strong business practices and controls, maintain the highest levels of integrity and have appropriate control and appropriate culture in place, Scharf said.
"The amount of customer remediation and control-related issues that existed when I arrived was many multiples of what should exist at our company. I've spoken of what we put in place to address these issues. And by most metrics, we are making significant progress."
Addressing the Fed's consent order directly, Scharf said that "while what's required for each is clear, there are numerous complexities with managing this amount of work concurrently, and it will take time to consistently accomplish all at the level we and our regulators expect."
"As such, we may have setbacks, and progress will not be a straight line.
"However, I remain confident in our ability to complete the work."
Background
The cap was established from the Fed's response to the bank's fraudulent customer account scandal that erupted in September 2016.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit card accounts were affected by the scandal.
The scandal and the bank’s overall sales practices have been investigated by the U.S. Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Justice Department, U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress.
Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing the scandal.
In November 2018, Fed chairman Jerome Powell sent a letter to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. in which he wrote that “what happened at Wells Fargo was outrageous” and that the “underlying problem … was a strategy that prioritized growth without ensuring that risks were managed, and as a result, the firm harmed many of its customers.”
“The breakdowns in risk management were pervasive, from branch employees through senior management to the board of directors.”
Powell wrote that the Fed is requiring Wells Fargo’s board to take appropriate risk-management oversight improvements. He said the asset cap will not be removed until the Fed approves the board’s remediation plans, the plans are implemented and an independent review of the improvements is done by a third-party group “to our satisfaction.”
Scharf said Wednesday that "building a strong management team was another key priority."
"When I first joined Wells, our objective was to ensure we have the talent necessary to close our risk and control gaps. During the first half of my tenure, around 60% of senior-level hires were in these functions and many more across the company directed their efforts toward these activities.
"This remains our most important priority today."
