Wells Fargo CEO provides limited asset cap update, remains confident in process

The bank said it has more than 250 "efficiency initiatives" involved in the restructuring.

Over the past six months, Wells Fargo has eliminated 9,335 job positions, or 3.4%, for an overall workforce total of 259,196 as of June 30. It also is down 154 branches to 4,878 since the cost-cutting initiative commenced.

Scharf told analysts that "when we think about the future that we have, we still continue to believe that there are significant efficiencies on a gross basis that we'll be able to continue to drive out the company."

"Over time, we would love to do as much of it through natural attrition as possible. Given the size of the company, we have significant attrition and people self-select because of how we're going about doing things."

Scharf remained confident that the steps Wells Fargo is taking "should meet our regulatory requirements.

"We remain committed to devoting the resources necessary to operate with strong business practices and controls, maintain the highest levels of integrity and have appropriate control and appropriate culture in place, Scharf said.