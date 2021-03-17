Wells Fargo CEO receives $20.4 million in 2020 compensation

Leslie Owens, head of operations, was paid $669,847 in salary, a $1.5 million bonus and stock awards valued at $11.47 million for total compensation of $13.64 million.

Michael Santomassimo, the current chief financial officer, was paid $367,366 in salary, a $1.75 million bonus and stock awards valued at $5.99 million for total compensation of $8.11 million.

Proposals

There are four shareholders proposals submitted for its virtual meeting at 10 a.m. April 27, all of which the board advises a vote against.

The first would require the board of directors "to take the steps necessary to enable as many shareholders as may be needed to aggregate their shares to equal 3% of our stock owned continuously for three years in order to enable shareholder proxy access." The goal would be "to elect new ethical watchdog directors."

The second would require the bank to implement the amended Delaware public benefit law in an effort "to rebuild trust, transform our company and better serve stakeholders."

Among the goals are reducing certain board member fiduciary liabilities for breaches of stakeholder interests, and reducing the required shareholder approval for such a conversion from supermajority to a majority vote.