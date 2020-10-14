Wells Fargo CEO says bank is making progress toward lifting asset cap

Several analysts cited those pressures during their questions to Scharf during the earnings conference call.

On July 15, Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.

The company took $718 million in restructuring charges related to severance expenses during the third quarter.

On Wednesday, Scharf told analysts that "we're taking an organized, structured approach to reviewing this across the entire company. We're reviewing near-term, medium-term and long-term actions."

"We're already working on streamlining management ranks, expense layers and other business improvements ... to make it easier for us to serve our customers and each other."

A longer-term goal is closing up to 900 branches by 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.

The bank has stepped up branch closings early in the fourth quarter with at least 45 reported to its federal regulator as of Oct. 9.