Wells Fargo CEO's total compensation drops 11.6% in 2020

The biggest impact on Wells Fargo's fiscal year — as it was for its national and super-regional competitors — was taking massive loan-loss provisions.

For Wells Fargo, it took a provision of $3.83 billion in the first quarter, $8.4 billion in the second quarter and $769 million in the third quarter before a $179 million recovery in the fourth quarter.

The provision has a direct impact on banks' bottom lines because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.

The board drastically reduced during the third quarter the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents.

The committee credited Scharf and the executive management team with taking several consumer-assistance actions.

Those included: 3.6 million consumer and small business customers benefiting from deferring payments and waiving fees; funding 194,000 loans worth a combined $10.5 billion under the federal Paycheck Protection Program; allowing employees to work from home and establishing new employee benefits; and supporting communities through targeted donations and other recovery efforts.