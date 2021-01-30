Wells Fargo CEO's total compensation drops 11.6% in 2020

The total 2020 compensation for Wells Fargo & Co.'s top executive Charles Scharf was down 11.6% — the result of the board of directors factoring the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the bank and his performance.
The bank reported in a regulatory filing Friday executive compensation details about Scharf that's typically reserved for a proxy filing declaring when and where the annual shareholders meeting will be held.
Scharf took over as chief executive and president in October 2019 — the fourth chief executive since the bank's fraudulent customer account scandal surfaced in September 2016.
Scharf was paid $20.33 million in total compensation for 2020, down from an annualized $23 million for 2019.
Scharf's salary of $2.5 million was not affected during 2020. He received cash incentive pay of $4.35 million and stock awards valued at $13.48 million on the date they were awarded.
The board's human resources committee considered several factor in determining Scharf's incentive compensation.
The most pivotal factor was the bank's bottom-line financial performance, which plummeted from $19.55 billion in fiscal 2019 to $3.3 billion in fiscal 2020.
The board said the sharp profit decline was "significantly impacted by the effect of the pandemic on economic and market conditions."
The biggest impact on Wells Fargo's fiscal year — as it was for its national and super-regional competitors — was taking massive loan-loss provisions.
For Wells Fargo, it took a provision of $3.83 billion in the first quarter, $8.4 billion in the second quarter and $769 million in the third quarter before a $179 million recovery in the fourth quarter.
The provision has a direct impact on banks' bottom lines because it sets aside money for loans that they project won't be repaid as scheduled.
The board drastically reduced during the third quarter the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents.
The committee credited Scharf and the executive management team with taking several consumer-assistance actions.
Those included: 3.6 million consumer and small business customers benefiting from deferring payments and waiving fees; funding 194,000 loans worth a combined $10.5 billion under the federal Paycheck Protection Program; allowing employees to work from home and establishing new employee benefits; and supporting communities through targeted donations and other recovery efforts.
The executive management team also was credited with maintaining "strong capital and liquidity throughout the period while navigating significant market" and its progress on addressing risk, control and regulatory issues related to multiple regulatory investigations into multiple business segments.
The commission awarded Tuesday incentive compensation for fiscal 2020 to the following officers: $1.28 million to John Shrewsberry, who retired as chief financial officer last fall; $1.67 million to Mary Mack, chief executive of consumer and small business banking; $1.37 million to Perry Pelos, chief executive of commercial banking; and $1.5 million to Saul Van Beurden, head of technology.
By comparison, Shrewsberry received $1.15 million in incentive pay for fiscal 2019, along with $1.38 million for Mack, $1.18 million for Pelos and $1 million for Van Beurden.
The executives also received undisclosed stock awards for 2020.
