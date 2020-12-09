Wells Fargo chief executive touts new financial metrics coming in January

Wells Fargo & Co. plans to unveil in January a new set of financial reporting metrics that its chief executive said will reflect "a better lens" into its overall performance.
Charlie Scharf conducted a virtual presentation Tuesday during Goldman Sachs' financial services conference.
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, part of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region, and 25,100 in Charlotte.
Scharf said the metrics are being drawn from an internal reporting review that "is getting far, far better."
"It's an opportunity to sit there and say 'do we have all of the right reporting? Are we looking at all the right metrics? Are we calling out the places where we're not performing as well?'" Scharf said.
Scharf discussed elements of where Wells Fargo is at in terms of addressing the Federal Reserve's asset cap of $1.9 trillion that has been in place since Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fed's order prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond what it had on Dec. 31, 2017. For banks, loans are considered assets.
Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
For example, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and chairwoman of the U.S. House Finance Services Committee, has expressed her willingness to pursue legislation that could lead to the breaking up of Wells Fargo.
Scharf reiterated the bank has been "working hard at building the right kind of foundation to deliver the kind of results that are necessary to put these issues behind us."
"I feel like when I give this answer that ... people are always left wanting more. I completely understand the desire for more information on this."
While under the asset cap, Wells Fargo has been trying to shore up new revenue streams to grow while cutting or eliminating expenses.
On July 15, Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.
The company took $718 million in restructuring charges related to severance expenses during the third quarter.
"This is about looking at the fat. It's about looking at the waste that exists in companies," Scharf said. "It's about giving people more opportunity and more resources to invest inside the business.
"So, yeah, I think it's very credible that we can both become more efficient, as well as focus on growing the company."
Scharf said Wells Fargo will continue to look at "pruning" some business segments that are "good businesses, but they don't (advance the company); they might belong elsewhere."
"Don't expect these dramatic surgeries in terms of the company, but there's some smaller product sets that we have across the company that aren't core to what we do, aren't particularly meaningful to the future of the company.
"We're in the process of exploring those opportunities."
A longer-term goal is closing up to 900 branches by 2022 to reduce the total to between 5,000 and 5,100. The bank had 5,229 branches as of Sept. 30, down 77 from June 30.
It has reported closing another 114 so far in the fourth quarter.
Scharf discussed the potential for resuming share repurchasing and increasing its quarterly dividend.
On July 15, Wells Fargo’s board of directors announced an 80% cut in the quarterly dividend from 51 cents to 10 cents, beginning with the third-quarter payment.
During the Great Recession, Wells Fargo slashed its quarterly dividend in April 2009 from 34 cents to 5 cents, representing an 85.2% plunge. It took until the third quarter of 2014 before the dividend was back to 34 cents.
Scharf stressed that the bank's "capital levels are extremely strong. And that's strong capital levels on the top of what we believe to be a fairly strong reserve position as well."
"2021 is a long year. As we've said before, the vaccine is coming and clarity certainly could come. But that is going to dictate when we feel comfortable.
"At that point, there's no doubt that there's substantial excess capital to be deployed both through buybacks, but at some point, certainly increased dividends, as we continue to increase the earnings capacity of the company."
