Wells Fargo chief executive touts new financial metrics coming in January

Wells Fargo has been facing investor and political pressure over its response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.

For example, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and chairwoman of the U.S. House Finance Services Committee, has expressed her willingness to pursue legislation that could lead to the breaking up of Wells Fargo.

Scharf reiterated the bank has been "working hard at building the right kind of foundation to deliver the kind of results that are necessary to put these issues behind us."

"I feel like when I give this answer that ... people are always left wanting more. I completely understand the desire for more information on this."

While under the asset cap, Wells Fargo has been trying to shore up new revenue streams to grow while cutting or eliminating expenses.

On July 15, Scharf laid out a goal of cutting $10 billion, or nearly 20%, in annual expenses that is likely include a significant reduction to its workforce of 276,000 at that time. It eliminated a net 1,100 jobs during the third quarter.

The company took $718 million in restructuring charges related to severance expenses during the third quarter.